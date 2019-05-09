close
Thu May 09, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 9, 2019

PTI approaches ECP against Maryam's appointment as PMLN vice president

LAHORE: A group of PTI lawmakers on Thursday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PMLN's decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as its vice president.

The PMLN on Friday  appointed  former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as senior vice president  and  Maryam Nawaz as  vice president in a major reshuffle of the party on Friday.

Also read:  Reshuffle in PML-N: Khaqan Abbasi appointed senior vice president

The new appointments came   after the party surrendered two important parliamentary positions due to party president Shehbaz Sharif's expected long stay in London for medical treatment.

The PTI lawmakers have filed a petition stating that appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the PMLN is in  contradiction to  the constitution since  she has been disqualified from holding party position.

 

