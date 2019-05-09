PTI approaches ECP against Maryam's appointment as PMLN vice president

LAHORE: A group of PTI lawmakers on Thursday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PMLN's decision to appoint Maryam Nawaz as its vice president.

The PMLN on Friday appointed former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as senior vice president and Maryam Nawaz as vice president in a major reshuffle of the party on Friday.

The new appointments came after the party surrendered two important parliamentary positions due to party president Shehbaz Sharif's expected long stay in London for medical treatment.

The PTI lawmakers have filed a petition stating that appointment of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of the PMLN is in contradiction to the constitution since she has been disqualified from holding party position.