Tom Holland gives a spoiler alert in Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

If you wept your heart out after watching Avengers: Endgame, you have some more weeping to do as the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is packed full of emotional and heart wrenching events subsequent to the events that followed in the last Avengers film.

In perhaps one of the most ironic moves of all time, Tom Holland can be seen giving fans a spoiler warning before the brand-new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home is rolled out.

The trailer kicks off with Peter Parker saying: “Everywhere I go, I see his face. I just really miss him,” after which the young and dynamic superhero can be seen chasing bad guys away all the while making cops feel bad about him doing their job for them.

Soon after, the plot intensifies as Nick Fury can be seen following Parker on his European trip where he gets introduced to Quentin Beck from another Earth.

Moreover, we see Peter Parker get a little closer to Zendaya’s character of Michelle Jones better known as ‘MJ’.

The film will be ready to hit theaters on July 2, 2019.