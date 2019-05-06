Pakistan women secure first-ever win in South Africa

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Pakistan woman team beat South Africa by eight wickets in their opening match of ICC Women’s Championship series on Monday.

It's their biggest-ever ODI win in terms of balls remaining, and their first-ever victory in South Africa.

SA scored 63 runs before being all-out in 23rd over. Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon were the only players able to enter double digits.

Sana Mir was the star for Pakistan as she took four wickets in six overs and didn’t allow the opponent to score freely.

The series could be crucial in deciding who qualifies for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

The series also gives leading players the chance to improve their positions in the ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings.

Pakistan are currently sixth with 12 points with South Africa on fifth with 13 points. Pakistan will be hoping to keep up the tempo after a 2-1 series win over the West Indies, while South Africa can improve their points position in home conditions.

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir will be looking to wrest back the top position among bowlers as she goes into this series in third position. Left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu (26th) and off-spinner Nida Dar (38th) are other leading bowlers for Pakistan, while Javeria Khan (24th), Nahida Khan (26th), captain Bismah Maroof (31st) and Sana Mir (35th) are the leading batters for them.