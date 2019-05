Ramadan Calendar 2019 for Islamabad – Sehar Iftar Timings

Ramadan Calendar 2019 for Islamabad is given below. 1st Ramadan according to Hijri (Islamic) year 1440 is most likely to be started from Tuesday 7th May 2019. You can check Sehar and Iftar Timings for each day of Ramadan for Islamabad according to Fiqa Hanfia below.