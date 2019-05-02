close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 2, 2019

Messi scores double as Barcelona beat Liverpool in Champions League

BARCELONA: Lionel Messi's  brilliant performance   put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after hitting a smashing brace to beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Luis Suarez, former Liverpool striker, scored the first goal midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi 's double  in second half  to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.

Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.


