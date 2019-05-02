Messi scores double as Barcelona beat Liverpool in Champions League

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi's brilliant performance put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after hitting a smashing brace to beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.
Luis Suarez, former Liverpool striker, scored the first goal midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi 's double in second half to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.
Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.
BARCELONA: Lionel Messi's brilliant performance put Barcelona to within touching distance of the Champions League final on Wednesday after hitting a smashing brace to beat Liverpool 3-0 at the Camp Nou.
Luis Suarez, former Liverpool striker, scored the first goal midway through the opening half of the semi-final first leg before Messi 's double in second half to leave the Reds with a mountain to climb in the tie despite an impressive performance in Catalonia.
Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barca goal in all competitions.