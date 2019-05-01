Tired of eating Samosas for Iftar? Try this Chicken Burritos recipe this Ramzan
How to make yummy Chicken Burritos!
Ingredients:
- 2 finely cut chicken breast pieces
- 1 capsicum
- 1 carrot
- 1 celery stick
- 2 spring onions
- 250 grams refined flour
- ¼ cup milk
- 3 cloves finely cut garlic
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon black pepper crushed
- 2 tablespoons of butter
- ¼ cup + 3 tablespoons of oil
- Water as required
- Salt as required
Method:
- Add three tablespoons of oil, milk, salt and butter into the flour and knead.
- Make small balls out of the dough and roll out burritos before lightly greasing and searing.
- Set aside the burritos and cut the chicken, carrots, spring onions, capsicum and celery into strips.
- Heat oil in a pan and add garlic and fry till it turns golden.
- After that, add chicken and cook it till the colour changes.
- Mix the vegetables in the pan and add the rest of the ingredients left and keep frying till they get tender.
- Cut a piece of butter paper depending on the size of your burrito and put them on the sheet.
- Add the mixture on one side and fold and viola. Your burritos are ready!