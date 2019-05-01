close
Wed May 01, 2019
May 1, 2019

Tired of eating Samosas for Iftar? Try this Chicken Burritos recipe this Ramzan

Wed, May 01, 2019

How to make yummy Chicken Burritos!

Ingredients:

  • 2 finely cut chicken breast pieces
  • 1 capsicum
  • 1 carrot
  • 1 celery stick
  • 2 spring onions
  • 250 grams refined flour
  • ¼ cup milk
  •  3 cloves finely cut garlic
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper crushed
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • ¼ cup + 3 tablespoons of oil
  • Water as required
  • Salt as required

Method:

  • Add three tablespoons of oil, milk, salt and butter into the flour and knead.
  • Make small balls out of the dough and roll out burritos before lightly greasing and searing.
  • Set aside the burritos and cut the chicken, carrots, spring onions, capsicum and celery into strips.
  • Heat oil in a pan and add garlic and fry till it turns golden.
  • After that, add chicken and cook it till the colour changes.
  • Mix the vegetables in the pan and add the rest of the ingredients left and keep frying till they get tender.
  • Cut a piece of butter paper depending on the size of your burrito and put them on the sheet.
  • Add the mixture on one side and fold and viola. Your burritos are ready! 

