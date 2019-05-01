Spice up your Ramzan with this mouth-watering recipe of Chicken Karahi

The holy month of Ramzan, undeniably brings about ample spirituality in individuals acts of kindness and generosity around the society, but the most anticipated aspect of all is inarguably the delicious desi cuisine that hovers around kitchens across the country.

Similarly, to make this Ramzan a lot more special for you and your family and to make sure you feast in the pleasure of our rich and exotic dishes that are widely celebrated this month, here is the recipe for Chicken Karahi:

Ingredients:

• 1 whole chicken cut into pieces

½ cup oil



2 tablespoons of ginger and garlic paste



5-6 tomatoes finely chopped



2 teaspoon chili powder



1.5 teaspoon salt



5-6 green chilies



1 tablespoon roasted and crushed cumin seeds



1 teaspoon fenugreek (Kasoori Methi)



1 teaspoon All Spices Powder (Garam Masala)



2 tablespoons yogurt, beaten



Chopped green coriander, as required



Method:

Take a wok, pour oil and heat it on high flame sautéing ginger and garlic paste before adding chicken and cooking it for three to four minutes.

After cooking chicken on high flame, add the chopped tomatoes, chili powder and salt, mixing it all together and leave it to cook while covering the wok.

Five minutes later, add yogurt, green chilies, cumin seeds, fenugreek, all spices powder and coriander. After mixing it all together, leave it to cook on low flame.

When the water is dried and the chicken is tender, serve the delicious and mouthwatering Chicken Karahi with hot chapatis.