Alia Bhatt says Ranbir Kapoor makes her feel different

MUMBAI: Bollywood's debonair star Alia Bhatt, who will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, has admired her boyfriend's work ethics.

Alia has always been very sensitive about her personal life and relationships. But in a recent interview, she opened about how Ranbir makes her feel and what she thinks of him as an actor.



The actress called it a magical experience to work with Ranbir, saying: "I have always loved Ranbir as an actor - he’s just so fabulous on screen, he’s powerful yet so honest and complete."

Alia commended the actor's work ethics in her own way, adding: "It’s so nice to just see him be. He really inspires me to be a better version of myself at work. His work ethics are commendable and I’m still learning from him. "

Alia and Ranbir confirmed their relationship last year. Alia confirmed it during her appearance on Koffee With Karan. “Ranbir makes me feel different. He gives me a different high. Yes, it’s true that I was always a little wary of baring my private life out there, but with him, there’s a deep sense of comfort. He’s an amazing soul and there’s so much that I get to learn from him everyday, not just as an artiste but also as a human being. I would just say that I’m in a happy space both professionally and personally,” she said.



She could not stop herself sharing what she feels about the actor, saying: "I’m actually very glad that the first time he and I are coming together is for a film like this. There was a time when I used to think - ‘When will I get to work with him? What will happen?’ And then this happened. "



Having been impressed of Amit ji's experience, she vowed to learn a lot form the Bollywood's Shehensha, saying, "it’s been amazing to work with Bachchan. His voice can alone give you goosebumps. The world is relatable." Abot film, she said that Brahmastra is not going to be a film, it will be an experience.



Brahmastra release has beeen postponed to a summer 2020. Alia has several other film in her kitty like Karan Johar’s Takht, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah and her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

