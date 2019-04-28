List of MoUs, agreements signed between Pakistan and China during PM Imran’s visit

BEIJING: A total of six MoUs and agreements were signed between Pakistan and China at the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second visit to China.



PM Imran was in China on a four-day official visit to attend the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) during which he held important discussions with the Chinese leadership.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by PM Imran and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during which the Second Phase of the Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement was also signed, a statement by the Embassy of Pakistan said Sunday.

The list of MoUs/Agreements signed/exchanged on the occasion is as follows:

Second Phase of China Pakistan Free Trade Agreement Declaration for Completion of Preliminary Design of Phase-I for Up-gradation of ML-1 and Establishment of Havelian Dry Port under CPEC

MoU on Cooperation in the field of Marine Sciences between the China Geological Survey (CGS), Ministry of Natural Resources of China, the Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Science and Technology

MoU between CIDCA and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Implementation of the Projects under JWG of CPEC on Socio-Economic Development

China-Pakistan Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement

Rashakai SEZ Joint Venture and License Agreement between KPEZMDC and CRBC



Furthermore, 16 MoUs/ agreements were also signed during the investment forum between Pakistani and Chinese companies.

Imran, Li meeting

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing. The two leaders were accompanied by ministers and senior officials.

Both leaders reaffirmed the time-tested and strong friendship between Pakistan and China and exchanged views on the myriad facets of bilateral engagement.

The prime minister extended felicitations to the Chinese leadership on the successful holding of the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF). Noting the depth and breadth of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the prime minister said it was of immense significance for the world in terms of connectivity and shared prosperity.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral collaboration in the context of CPEC and prospects of further deepening economic linkages. The prime minister underscored the importance of CPEC for Pakistan’s economy and noted with satisfaction its expansion into new areas of development – including industrial development; livelihood projects; social uplift; and agriculture in line with the priorities of government. He hoped that Chinese investment in Specialized Economic Zones (SEZs) would expand Pakistan’s industrial base and assist in diversifying its export basket.

Underlining the steady growth of bilateral cooperation since the prime minister’s last visit to China in November 2018, Premier Li Keqiang expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum of CPEC projects. He hoped that the conclusion of the Second Phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (FTA), would give further boost to trade and economic relations between the two countries. The two sides agreed to further deepen the political, security, economic, education, science & technology, cultural, and people-to-people relations.

It was agreed to maintain the existing momentum of high level exchanges between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional issues including peace efforts in Afghanistan and peace and stability in South Asia. They also agreed to closely coordinate in their endeavours.