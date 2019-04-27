Blood spills outside Avengers: Endgame screening as man shouts spoilers to fans

Following the release of undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame, many Marvel fans are shaken up after the film as it concludes for them an end of an era. The shambled emotions however, may skyrocketing for some dedicated fans.



According to a report by Mail Online, the film led to actual blood shedding outside a theater in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay area after a man gave away the film’s plot to another who couldn’t contain the anger of having the film’s experience ruined.

The photo circulating widely on the internet shows a man sitting down a pavement in Hong Kong with blood around him while reports have also suggested that people lining up to watch the film were also fuming over the man spewing spoilers.

The film by the Russo Brothers is the last one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the makers as well as the cast urging fans to not ruin the experience for others by spreading the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.