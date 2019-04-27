close
Sat Apr 27, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
April 27, 2019

WATCH: Mischievous kids caught on CCTV camera playing pranks go viral

MISC

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 27, 2019

A video showcasing mischievous kids creating troubles for their rickshaw driver is going viral among netizens recently.

Making viewers burst out into laughter, the video caught on CCTV somewhere in Pakistan is doing rounds on social media since it has been shared numerous times by social media users.

Video shows little kids irritating their Rickshaw driver when he drops them to their location. 

The cute video is sure to make anyone’s day as it’s filled with naughtiness. 

