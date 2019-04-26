Govt to provide relief under Ramazan Package: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Advisor on Commerce and Industries Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the government would provide relief to the people under Utility Stores Corporation Ramazan Package.

He was speaking at a meeting of Ramazan Package Committee, constituted by Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet.

The Advisor said the government will ensure uninterrupted supply of daily use commodities under USC Ramadan Package on affordable price to facilitate people in the holy month of Ramazan.

He said the funds announced by government for Ramazan Package have already been transferred in the Utility Stores Corporations' bank account for timely purchase of the commodities.

The committee also reviewed the quality and price of daily use items.