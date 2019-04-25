PM Imran says entered final phase to build Pakistan on principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prime Minister Imran Khan is leaving for China for the second Belt and Road Forum for...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.
In a series of tweets on the 23rd anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan “Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since Independence and gone through three phases.”
“1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its Human Resources.”
He said it took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses, adding that it took another 7 years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections.
PM Imran asserted that “now we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.”
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.
In a series of tweets on the 23rd anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan “Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since Independence and gone through three phases.”
“1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its Human Resources.”
He said it took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses, adding that it took another 7 years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections.
PM Imran asserted that “now we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.”