close
Thu Apr 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
April 25, 2019
It's your passion from which Imran Khan draws energy, Asad Umar tells supporters

It's your passion from which Imran Khan draws energy, Asad Umar tells supporters

Read More

Prime Minister Imran Khan, China welcomes you!

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leaving for China for the second Belt and Road Forum for...

Read More

PM Imran says entered final phase to build Pakistan on principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 25, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.

In a series of tweets on the 23rd anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan “Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since Independence and gone through three phases.”

Related Stories

“1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its Human Resources.”

He said it took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses, adding that it took another 7 years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections.

PM Imran asserted that “now we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.”

Latest News

More From Pakistan