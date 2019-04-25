PM Imran says entered final phase to build Pakistan on principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.



In a series of tweets on the 23rd anniversary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan “Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since Independence and gone through three phases.”

“1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its Human Resources.”



He said it took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses, adding that it took another 7 years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections.

PM Imran asserted that “now we have entered the final phase to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings.”