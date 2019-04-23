Dr Aafia Siddiqui does not want to return to Pakistan, claims FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal has claimed that the government of Pakistan was reviewing various aspects of return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, however, there are reports she does not want to come to Pakistan.



In an interview with Online British newspaper The Independent, Dr Mohammad Faisal said if Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump engaged in meeting in future, exchange of Dr Aafia Siddiqui and Dr Shakeel Afridi would likely be discussed.

He went on to say, however, there are reports Dr Aafia does not want to come to Pakistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s foreign policy is moving in right direction. He expressed hope that Islamabad-New Delhi relations will improve after elections in India.

Commenting on Dr Faisal’s statement, sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, Fauzia Siddiqui dismissed such reports and termed it baseless.

