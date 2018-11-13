FM Qureshi meets Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, assures support for Aafia's repatriation

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s sister Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui on Tuesday and assured that she had full support from government in finding a way for her sister’s repatriation from the US.



The foreign minister shared the news through his official twitter handle stating the steps he have taken to ensure the well being of Dr. Aafia and discussion held to find a possible way to bring her back home.

Qureshi wrote, “Met Dr Fauzia Siddiqui today and assured her of my full support. I’ve asked our Counsel General in Houston to seek regular Consular visits and ensure Dr Siddiqui’s well being in line with her legal & human rights. Also discussed possible way forward for Dr. Afia’s repatriation.”

On Nov 8, the Federal Minister assured that legal aid would be provided to Pakistani neuroscientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui under US lock-down since the past decade. "We have spoken to the US about Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s issue. However, no decision has been taken regarding her release as yet," he stated.