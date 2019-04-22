close
Mon Apr 22, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
April 22, 2019

Pakistan returned Abhinandan before ending 'ultimatum': Modi
Pakistan terms Modi's remarks on Indian nuclear capability as highly irresponsible

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 22, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has termed recent remarks of Indian Prime Minister Modi on Indian nuclear capability as highly unfortunate and irresponsible.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal responding to a question regarding PM Modi's recent remarks on Indian nuclear capability, stated “Pakistan considers these remarks as highly unfortunate and irresponsible.”

The spokesperson said “Such rhetoric for short-term political and electoral gains, with complete disregard to its effects on strategic stability in South Asia is regrettable and against norms of responsible nuclear behaviour.”

Pakistan returned Abhinandan before ending ultimatum: Modi

Modi said he had warned Pakistan of consequences if it had not returned Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

He said “We would also like to draw attention to the remarks of the Indian Prime Minister, sensationally referring to the night of 27 February 2019 and the missile related threat from India as 'Qatal ki Raat' (the night of murder). It clearly contradicts the position of Indian officials, who had tried to give an impression that there were no such plans of India and instead had blamed Pakistan for 'whipping up war hysteria'.”

Dr Faisal added that such nuclear brinksmanship needs to be discouraged. It is in the interest of the region that both countries resume dialogue and discuss confidence building and restraint measures for the long-term strategic stability in South Asia.

