Messi shines as Barcelona beat Man United to reach Champions League semis

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 second-leg win over Manchester United at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi scored twice in the first half before Philippe Coutinho added the third to clinch a 4-0 aggregate win.
The five-time European champions will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four in their first appearance at the stage of the competition since 2015.
Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 second-leg win over Manchester United at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.
Lionel Messi scored twice in the first half before Philippe Coutinho added the third to clinch a 4-0 aggregate win.
The five-time European champions will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four in their first appearance at the stage of the competition since 2015.