Tue Apr 16, 2019
April 17, 2019

Messi shines as Barcelona beat Man United to reach Champions League semis

Sports

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 17, 2019

Highlights

  • Barcelona reach first semi-final since 2015

Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 second-leg win over Manchester United at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi scored twice in the first half before Philippe Coutinho added the third to clinch a 4-0 aggregate win.

The five-time European champions will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four in their first appearance at the stage of the competition since 2015.

