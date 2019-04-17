Messi shines as Barcelona beat Man United to reach Champions League semis

Barcelona qualified for the semi-finals of the Champions League after a 3-0 second-leg win over Manchester United at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.



Lionel Messi scored twice in the first half before Philippe Coutinho added the third to clinch a 4-0 aggregate win.

The five-time European champions will face either Liverpool or Porto in the last four in their first appearance at the stage of the competition since 2015.