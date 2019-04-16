No inflation in Pakistan if Sharif, Zardari families return looted money: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that there would be no inflation in Pakistan if Sharif and Zardari families returned the looted money.



Fawad Chaudhry stated this while briefing media persons on cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said, “The federal cabinet has not yet approved assets declaration scheme. A meeting in this regard has been convened Wednesday to present this scheme before the committee.”

The cabinet has expressed severe reservations over recent cases of money-laundering, he said and added that such cases would be brought to logical end.



The minister said, “MQM founder, Ishaq Dar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz are not facing courts and they would be brought back to Pakistan.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the federal cabinet and the nation that the government's crackdown against terrorists will continue and the menace of terrorism will soon be eliminated,” he said.

He went on to say, the government is fast moving on implementation of National Action Plan, and it is not far when terrorism will be eradicated from the country.

About job provision, the minister said, “From Grade 1-5, recruitments will be made through balloting (draws), however, from scale 6 onwards jobs will be provide after recruitment tests.”



Chaudhry said Pakistan Steels Mills will be revamped, and six companies have showed interest in the plan. He said for the time being, the PSM will be run on public private partnership mode.

