China assisting Pakistan against illegal matchmaking centers: Embassy

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy Saturday said China was cooperating with Pakistani law enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal matchmaking centers, rejecting the media reports regarding human trafficking and sale of human organs in China as ‘misleading and baseless.’



In a statement, the spokesperson said both China and Pakistan adopted rule of law and firmly opposed human trafficking and sale of human organs.



“We notice that recently some unlawful matchmaking centers made illegal profits from brokering cross-national marriages. Both Chinese and Pakistani youths are victims of these illegal agents,” he remarked.

He said the Chinese laws and regulations strictly prohibited the cross-national matchmaking centers.

Deputy Chief of Mission Lijian Zhao tweeted that Chinese police cracked down on two illegal marriage centers involving Pakistanis in Shandong province.

In a video shared on social media by the DCM, police can be seen standing outside a closed matchmaking center.

No individual is allowed to engage in any form of such activity by deception or for profit, the Embassy spokesperson further added.

He said the Chinese government also strictly prohibited any organization or individual from buying or selling human organs in any form, or engaging in such activities.

For those who constitute a crime, criminal responsibility shall be investigated in accordance with the law, he warned.

The spokesman reminded both the Chinese and Pakistani citizens to remain vigilant and not to be cheated.

“We also welcome the valuable clues to combat such offenses. At the same time, it is hoped that reports should be based on the facts. We hope that the public do not believe in misleading information and work together to safeguard China-Pakistan friendship,” the spokesperson stated.