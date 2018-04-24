Man from China ties knot with Pakistani girl he met online

After coming from his country a Chinese man tied the knot with a Pakistani woman he had met online.

The 26 year old Chinese man identified as Budio flew from his country to get hitched to 21 year old Shama, hailing from the Pakistani city of Sargodha.

The inter-racial couple had gotten married with relatives from both sides seen in high spirits, at the event. The wedding was attended by Budio’s sisters as well, who appeared exuberant donned in traditional Pakistani attire, at the occasion of their brother walking down the aisle.

The wedding ceremony was inclusive of all traditional rituals usually seen at a Pakistani wedding, from the bride’s siblings stopping the groom at the entrance for money to them feeding him milk from an ornamental glass.

The pair had started interacting on Facebook and that is when they fell in love and decided to tie the knot. After the wedding the two left Sargodha for Islamabad from where they will depart for China to begin the new chapter of their lives.







