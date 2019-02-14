Sania Mirza reveals adorable picture of her 'forever valentine' and it's melting hearts

While everybody is showering love and affection on their significant ones on account of St. Valentine's Day today, ace Indian tennis stalwart Sania Mirza has also taken the loved-up occasion to give a glimpse of her 'forever Valentine'.

Posting a picture of her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik on Twitter in which she gives him a peck on the cheek, Sania wrote:

"My little cupcake my valentine forever #izhaanmirzamalik."

The tennis star often takes to social media to share pictures of her precious little one, something that her fans always take with delight.

Sania Mirza welcomed her first-born in October with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

While announcing the auspicious birth of his first child on his Twitter handle, Pakistani cricket star Shoaib Malik said: "Excited and mother and baby are doing well." He also thanked to everyone for wishes and prayers.