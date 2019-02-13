Priyanka Chopra reveals family plan with Nick Jonas

After global icon Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas, fans all around the world cannot help but swoon over their endearing romantic moments that make the news on a daily basis, building up the hype to see when the duo will be taking the next step after getting married.



The much-wondered question hovering over many heads, was asked by the 36-year-old Quantico starlet during a media interaction to which she responded that the matter is saved for when the time is right.

"We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way,” she stated.

"We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen," she added further.

Presently the actor is prepping up to unveil her next Hollywood release Isn’t It Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine alongside her, which is hitting theaters today.