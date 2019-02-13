Sung by Gulpanra and Zeek Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL anthem

Peshawar Zalmi has released their official anthem for the forth edition of the Pakistan Super League.



Sung by Gul Panra and Zeek Afridi, the Pashto language song is written by Laiq Zada.

The song serves as a mean to motivate youth who besides doing great work in their respective fields is also on the front line to promote peace .

The lyrics also portray Khyber Paktunkhwa's cultural and historical background.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi says the anthem is the voice of the entire Khyber Paktunkhwa and Zalmi fans, expressing the hope that his team would fulfill the expectations of their fans.