Wed Feb 13, 2019
February 13, 2019

Sung by Gulpanra and Zeek Afridi, Peshawar Zalmi releases PSL anthem

Wed, Feb 13, 2019

Peshawar Zalmi  has released their  official anthem for the forth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Sung by Gul Panra and Zeek Afridi, the Pashto language song is written by Laiq Zada.

The song serves as a mean to motivate  youth who besides doing great work in their respective  fields  is also on the front line to promote peace .

Also read: Peshawar Zalmi fans divided over English anthem suggested by team owner

The lyrics also portray Khyber Paktunkhwa's cultural and historical background.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi says the anthem is the voice of the entire Khyber Paktunkhwa and Zalmi fans, expressing the hope that his team would fulfill the expectations of their fans. 

