Mahira Khan's hilarious post on Instagram with caption 'my fridge magnet'

KARACHI: Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan has posted a hilarious catchphrase from Govinda's popular song Tujhe Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon on her Instagram handle with caption "My fridge Magnet".



Her latest post on her Instagram timeline brought smile upon her admirers, and some social media users made comments that she is great fan of Bollywood actor Govinda that's why shared the picture on her Instagram, while the few others interpreted it as a reply to those who unnecessarily poke their nose into other people affairs.





The netizens appeared to be pretty amused with Mahira's latest Instagram post. Govinda is always a Hero No1," wrote an Instagram user while another comment read: "These words are for those who keep poking their nose into other's affairs, especially aunties damn. Do your own job." Sania Mirza also couldn't stop herself from commenting on the picture.



Pakistan's charming actress has became a household name and gained fame with her brilliant performance in successful dramas and films like Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye, Bol and Verna, She also starred against Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'

Mahira Khan will be seen with Fawad Khan in her upcoming film.

