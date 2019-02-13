close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2019

Mahira Khan's hilarious post on Instagram with caption 'my fridge magnet'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 13, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan has posted  a hilarious catchphrase from Govinda's popular song Tujhe Mirchi Lagi Toh Main Kya Karoon on her Instagram handle  with caption  "My fridge Magnet". 

Her latest post on her Instagram timeline brought smile upon her admirers, and  some  social media users  made comments that she is great fan of Bollywood actor Govinda that's why shared the picture on her Instagram, while the few others interpreted it as  a reply to those who unnecessarily poke their nose into other people affairs. 


The netizens appeared to  be pretty amused with Mahira's latest Instagram post. Govinda is always a Hero No1," wrote an Instagram user while another comment read: "These words are for those who keep poking their nose into other's affairs, especially aunties damn. Do your own job." Sania Mirza also couldn't stop herself from commenting on the picture.

Pakistan's  charming actress has became a household name and gained fame with her brilliant  performance in successful  dramas and films like Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Bin Roye, Bol and Verna,  She also starred against Bollywood's King Shah Rukh Khan in 'Raees'

Mahira  Khan will be seen with  Fawad Khan in her upcoming film.

