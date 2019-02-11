Pakistan's youngest athlete Ayesha Ayaz dedicates int'l win to PM Imran

Ayesha Ayaz, Pakistan's youngest taekwondo athlete to bag accolades in the 27kg category during the 7th Fujairah Open International Taekwondo Championship in UAE, says it is her dream to play for the Olympics.



She further revealed she is excited and proud of her success and dedicated her medal to Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Speaking at an event organised at Kanju to honour her achievement, Ayesha added that she desires to win laurels for the nation.

On the occassion, the eight-year-old girl from Swat also cut a cake to celebrate her win.

“My next target is Olympic games for which I am working hard and practicing daily under my father’s supervision. I also expect the government will assist me in preparing for the mega event,” she said.

Ayesha's father Ayaz Naik, an international taekwondo athlete himself who runs a training academy in Swat, said Ayesha had immense talent in the sport and if provided adequate support from the government, would prove to become an international icon in the game.

“Winning bronze in the G-1 is not an easy job and her victory means she got tremendous talent and if it is polished on professional lines she will, no doubt, emerge an international star for Pakistan,” Ayaz said, adding that he was coaching her and other girls of the area to represent Pakistan at international level.

He further went on to add that the prestigious G-1event in taekwondo was equivalent to the world cup of cricket and football.

However, until now no elected representative visited her to encourage or appreciate her, he lamented.