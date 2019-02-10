Indian troops martyr five Kashmiris

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred five Kashmiri youth and injured dozens in firing on protesters in Kulgam district on Sunday.



The troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Kellam area of the district.

The troops also destroyed, at least, two houses during the operation.

The martyred youth have been identified as Waseem Bashir Rather, Zahid Parray, Idrees Butt, Aaqib Nazir and Pervez Butt.

The killings sparked protests and clashes as hundreds of people came out of their houses chanting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans in Kellam area of the district.

Dozens of people were injured when troops fired pellets, bullets and teargas shells on the protesters. At least 10 people with pellet injuries were admitted to Kulgam district hospital.

The authorities suspended mobile and Internet services. The train service was also suspended in South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown will be observed and a protest rally will be held at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, tomorrow, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.