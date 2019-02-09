Mahira Khan bags a trophy at Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards

Pakistani beauty queen Mahira Khan has managed to enchant audiences from all around the globe as the actor has now been lauded at the Distinctive International Arab Festival Awards (DIAFA) on Friday.



The 34-year-old star attending the third edition of the award show in Dubai, bagged an award for recognition in the film industry, in the presence of luminaries from all around the globe.

The Raees starlet dropped jaws cloaked in La Bourjoise’s pastel blue dress with a cape, paired with Damas Jewelry and sleek hair.

The award show is hosted annually to pay tribute to the prominent names in the Arab world as well as those around the globe for their feats that led them to the epitome of success.

The event has been organized by those behind the Beirut International Awards Festival from which the Humsafar actor had brought home two awards.