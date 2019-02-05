PSL 2019: Darren Sammy thanks fans in Pakistan for warm welcome

ISLAMABAD: Captain of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Peshawar Zalmi, Darren Sammy has thanked people of Pakistan especially Peshawar for making him feel at home.

Darren Sammy took to Instagram sharing a picture where he is warmly welcomed by schoolchildren, Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi and Army officials, saying “Your warm welcome is greatly appreciated”.







He said “The harder you work for something, the greater you’ll feel when you achieve it. My biggest achievement has been being able to inspire people all over the world.”

Sammy added, “Thank you all in Pakistan especially Peshawar for making me feel at home. Your warm welcome is greatly appreciated.”

Darren Sammy reached Peshawar on Monday ahead of the kit launch ceremony of the team.

The West Indies all-rounder received a warm welcome from fans as he arrived at the city from Islamabad, representing the team the fourth time in PSL.