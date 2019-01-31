tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hamilton: India were all out for 92 in the fourth one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Thursday, slumping to their seventh-lowest ODI total and their worst in nine years.
Yuzvendra Chahal top scored for the tourists with 18 as Black Caps paceman Trent Boult ran amok taking five for 21 -- the second-best figures for a New Zealander against India.
With the series already won, India's talismanic captain Virat Kohli sat out the dead-rubber fixture and visitors looked a different team without him, surviving only 30.5 of their allotted 50 overs.
