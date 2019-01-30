OGRA recommends cut in petrol, diesel prices

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended cut in petrol and diesel prices for the month of February.



Sources said the regulatory body has sent the summary to decrease petrol and diesel prices to the ministry of petroleum. The Petroleum Minister has received the OGRA summary.

The final decision will be made by Ministry of Finance after the consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the summary moved, OGRA has recommended 59 paisa cut in petrol price and Rs4.68 per litre cut in high speed diesel price.

OGRA has also suggested increase by Rs1.92 per litre in the price of kerosene oiul and 92 paisa per litre in the price of light diesel oil.