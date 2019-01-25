Pakistan receives third tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received third tranche of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, State Bank of Pakistan has confirmed.



The Bank, in its twitter post confirmed that, “SBP has also received the third tranche of #USD one billion from #SaudiArabia.”

It announced receiving Saudi package a day after receiving the same amount from United Arab Emirate.

Amount was received under an agreement signed on January 22, 2019 by Governor SBP Tariq Bajwa and Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.