PSL 2019: PCB to pay millions for Pitbull's short performance

The Pakistan Cricket Board has roped in international singing sensation Pitbull to perform at the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League at a whopping amount of Rs 100 million ($0.7 million).



According to reports, the cricket board will be paying the renowned Florida-based rapper a huge amount of money for a 10-minute performance at the ceremony that includes expenses of his crew as well.

Pitbull's expensive signing caused a number of franchises to raise questions over the need to rope in the 38-year-old singer at such a hefty amount. According to them, PCB should have invited local artists instead.

The board said that they had signed Pitbull in order to draw global audience to the ceremony.

Interestingly, with the fourth season of PSL about to begin, the league hasn’t found any major flagship sponsor.

Meanwhile, other performers include Fawad Khan, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider and Boney M.

The ceremony is all set to be held on February 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Following the ceremony, defending champions Islamabad United will play the inaugural match of PSL season four against Lahore Qalandars.