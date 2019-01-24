close
Thu Jan 24, 2019
January 24, 2019

Inquiry panel submits damning report against Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah case

Thu, Jan 24, 2019

KARACHI: The inquiry committee investigating the 2018 killing of Naqeebullah Mehsood and three others in a police encounter has submitted its report to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC).

According to Geo News, the committee has declared the killings as   extra judicial, stating that Naqeebullah Mehsood, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq were murdered at a  deserted place after being declared terrorists.

The report said inquiry committee and the investigation officer (IO) visited the crime scene. 

It stated that neither bullet marks nor any traces of grenade  explosion were found in the poultryfarm.

The report said arms and bullets were placed in the room after the execution of Naqeebullah Mehsood and others, adding that former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and his companions were present on the crime scene.

The inquiry report said the encounter was fake and  fabricated . 

Geo News reported that the ATC has approved a report that sought to abolishes five cases registered against the  Naqeebullah Mehsood and others.


