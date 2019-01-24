Rangers arrest thief who stole hundreds of CNICs from NADRA office in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Thursday arrested the thief who stole hundreds of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) from an office of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

A statement issued by the paramilitary force said Waleed Hussain son of Wajid Hussain was taken into custody in a raid in Landhi III area.

"As many as 803 stolen CNICs along forms and two Benazir Income Support cards were also recovered from the possession of the suspect," the statement said.

The Rangers said the raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence information.

During the interrogation, the suspect told the investigators that he had hidden the CNICs at the house of a relative.

The suspect has been handed over to police.

Police on Wednesday said 1800 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) were stolen from a NADRA facility in Landhi area of the city.



