Details of taxes imposed on mobile phones in mini-budget

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday presented mini-budget in the National Assembly jacking up tax on import of high-end user mobile phone sets.



Presenting the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 approved by the Federal Cabinet earlier today, Asad Umar said it was not a mini-budget but rather a set of economic reforms.

According to the document, Cellular mobile phones or satellite phones to be charged on the basis of import value per set, or equivalent value in rupees in case of supply by the manufacturer.

Mobile Value and Tax in Rupees

Mobile Phone not exceeding $30 (Rs.150)



Mobile Phone exceeding $ 30 but not exceeding $ 100 (Rs. 1,470)

Mobile phones exceeding $100 but not exceeding $200 (Rs. 1,870)

Exceeding $ 200 but not exceeding uS$ 350 (Rs. 1,930)

Exceeding $ 350 but not exceeding US$ 500 (Rs.6,000)

Exceeding $ 500 (Rs. 10,300)