Man arrested for luring women into making videos, blackmail: FIA

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man for blackmailing women, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

The arrest was made during a raid in Ali Town area on Raiwind Road by Cyber Crime Circle of the agency.

At least three videos were found on the mobile phone of the suspect, the FIA said without elaborating on the content of the videos.

The agency said the suspect would lure young girls into making the unethical videos.

The FIA was expected to book the suspect under Cyber Crime Act.