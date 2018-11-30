close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2018

A tip-off from Interpol Spain: Pakistan's FIA arrests 'pornographer'

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18
Representative picture 

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), acting on a tip-off from Interpol Spain, has arrested a man  for  uploading child pornography videos on the Internet, Geo News reported on Friday.

The FIA said  Waqar Ahmed, a resident of Tarbela, Haripur District in Khyber Paktunkhwa , had links with an Intentional group of pornographers.

The suspect was arrested during a raid on his house during which mobile phones and other devices were seized.

According to the agency, porn videos  were also found on the mobile phone and other devices of the suspect.

The Interpol Spain had shared with FIA information regarding whatsapp number of the suspect.

The raid was carried out by the Cyber Crime Circle of the FIA in Abbottabad, Khyber Paktunkhwa.

The FIA said it has booked the suspect under Cyber Crime Act.

