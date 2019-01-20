WATCH: Roger Federer denied entry to players' lounge at Australian Open

Security around the Australian Open is known to always be tight with no chance of entry without proper identification, even if you are the six-time Australian Open winner, Roger Federer himself.

Footage making rounds on social media shows the ageless defending champion making his way to the players’ lounge but was denied entry by steward Jolly Roger as he was without his accreditation.

In spite of the obstruction the 20-time Grand Slam champ remained calm and collected and instead of making a fuss, quietly waited for Croatian coach Ivan Ljubicic who had with him his accreditation.

The video was also shared by Australian Open’s official Twitter handle which resulted in a number of social media users hailing the humble ruler of tennis courts for remaining composed.

On Friday, Federer had marked his 100th match on Rod Laver Arena after routing American Taylor Fritz in the third round.