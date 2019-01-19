Kiera Knightley, Mark Ruffalo's Begin Again to get a Bollywood remake

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed productions ‘Begin Again’ will now be retold in epic Bollywood fashion as reports revealed that the musical will be getting a Hindi remake.
According to a report by Indian Express, the film starring Mark Ruffalo, Kiera Knightley and Adam Levine is getting a Bollywood adaption directed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh.
"We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after. The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level – heart, hurt, passion, and above all – music,” Ghosh revealed to the publication.
The film that as of now remains untitled will be getting produced by Vikram Malhotra and Bhushan Kumar who expressed his elation saying: “Begin Again will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that was and still is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album.”
