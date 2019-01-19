Kiera Knightley, Mark Ruffalo's Begin Again to get a Bollywood remake

One of Hollywood’s most acclaimed productions ‘Begin Again’ will now be retold in epic Bollywood fashion as reports revealed that the musical will be getting a Hindi remake.



According to a report by Indian Express, the film starring Mark Ruffalo, Kiera Knightley and Adam Levine is getting a Bollywood adaption directed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh.

"We want to tell a story about the world of music and fresh voices in the Indian scene. And through that, a take on urban relationships that don’t necessarily mean love and marriage and happily ever after. The worlds explored here are deeper than surface level – heart, hurt, passion, and above all – music,” Ghosh revealed to the publication.

The film that as of now remains untitled will be getting produced by Vikram Malhotra and Bhushan Kumar who expressed his elation saying: “Begin Again will give us an opportunity to create music that is the most important element of the film. The original film is a masterpiece that was and still is appreciated by critics as well as the audiences. The film is still in the writing process but I hope to get together the best of the soundtracks from our musicians to make a unique music album.”