Test: Pakistan bundled out for 185 in first innings

JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan were all out for 185 in their first innings against South Africa on Saturday.

South Africa v Pakistan third Test scoreboard

Scores at the end of Pakistan´s first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:

South Africa, first innings, 262

Pakistan, first innings (overnight 17-2)

Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Philander 43

Shan Masood c De Kock b Philander 2

Azhar Ali c De Kock b Philander 0

Mohammad Abbas c De Bruyn b Olivier 11

Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Olivier 0

Babar Azam c Rabada b Olivier 49

Sarfraz Ahmed c Amla b Rabada 50

Shadab Khan c De Bruyn b Rabada 5

Faheem Ashraf c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 0

Mohammad Amir c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 10

Hasan Ali not out 0

Extras (b5, lb10) 15

Total (49.4 overs) 185

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-6 (Azhar), 3-53 (Abbas), 4-53 (Shafiq), 5-91 (Imam), 6-169 (Sarfraz), 7-169 (Azam), 8-169 (Ashraf), 9-185 (Amir)

Bowling: Steyn 12-4-35-0, Philander 13-4-43-3, Rabada 11.4-0-41-2, Olivier 13-2-51-5

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)