Test: Pakistan bundled out for 185 in first innings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan were all out for 185 in their first innings against South Africa on Saturday.
South Africa v Pakistan third Test scoreboard
Scores at the end of Pakistan´s first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:
South Africa, first innings, 262
Pakistan, first innings (overnight 17-2)
Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Philander 43
Shan Masood c De Kock b Philander 2
Azhar Ali c De Kock b Philander 0
Mohammad Abbas c De Bruyn b Olivier 11
Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Olivier 0
Babar Azam c Rabada b Olivier 49
Sarfraz Ahmed c Amla b Rabada 50
Shadab Khan c De Bruyn b Rabada 5
Faheem Ashraf c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 0
Mohammad Amir c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 10
Hasan Ali not out 0
Extras (b5, lb10) 15
Total (49.4 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-6 (Azhar), 3-53 (Abbas), 4-53 (Shafiq), 5-91 (Imam), 6-169 (Sarfraz), 7-169 (Azam), 8-169 (Ashraf), 9-185 (Amir)
Bowling: Steyn 12-4-35-0, Philander 13-4-43-3, Rabada 11.4-0-41-2, Olivier 13-2-51-5
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
JOHANNESBURG: Pakistan were all out for 185 in their first innings against South Africa on Saturday.
South Africa v Pakistan third Test scoreboard
Scores at the end of Pakistan´s first innings on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium on Saturday:
South Africa, first innings, 262
Pakistan, first innings (overnight 17-2)
Imam-ul-Haq c Elgar b Philander 43
Shan Masood c De Kock b Philander 2
Azhar Ali c De Kock b Philander 0
Mohammad Abbas c De Bruyn b Olivier 11
Asad Shafiq c De Kock b Olivier 0
Babar Azam c Rabada b Olivier 49
Sarfraz Ahmed c Amla b Rabada 50
Shadab Khan c De Bruyn b Rabada 5
Faheem Ashraf c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 0
Mohammad Amir c Zubayr Hamza b Olivier 10
Hasan Ali not out 0
Extras (b5, lb10) 15
Total (49.4 overs) 185
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-6 (Azhar), 3-53 (Abbas), 4-53 (Shafiq), 5-91 (Imam), 6-169 (Sarfraz), 7-169 (Azam), 8-169 (Ashraf), 9-185 (Amir)
Bowling: Steyn 12-4-35-0, Philander 13-4-43-3, Rabada 11.4-0-41-2, Olivier 13-2-51-5
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Joel Wilson (WIN)
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)