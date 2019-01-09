close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2019

Watch official trailer of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gully Boy'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer film ‘Gully Boy’ on Wednesday released its much-awaited official trailer.

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy unveiled the trailer of the film and it has been garnering from audience and critics ever since.

Gully Boy is based on the life of Divine and Naezy, underground rappers from Mumbai and their journey from the lanes of the city of drams to achieving their stardom.

Both Ranveer and Alia Bhatt are the spirited rebel youth, who are determined to find the way to success despite societal hurdles.

The film will release in cinemas on 14th February, 2019.

