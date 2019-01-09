close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2019
Sara Ali Khan: 'Glad that parents were not together'

Sara Ali Khan: 'Glad that parents were not together'
Sara Ali Khan: 'Glad that parents were not together'

MUMBAI: Having already proved herself as a dashing actor, the Bollywood's  rising star Sara Ali...

Why was Sara Ali Khan given legal notice by Kedarnath director?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 09, 2019

Sara Ali Khan began her cinematic journey with Abhishek Kapoor directed 'Kedarnath'.

The film, set against the backdrop of 2013 floods that led a Muslim porter (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and a Hindu girl pilgrimage (played by Sara Ali Khan) falling in love with each other, went on to earn moderate success at the box office and was lauded by critics as well.

Amidst all the controversies that the film was embroiled in, director Abhishek Kapoor in a revelation opened up about why he took the legal route against Sara.

According to Asian Age, Sara wanted ‘Simmba’ to be her debut movie. In order to sort out this row, Abhishek had to take the legal way out.

The director also said that Sara has no idea how much he and the producers of the film wanted to make 'Kedarnath' her first film.

Hence, Abhishek had to battle it out in the court and also sort out the release date with Rohit Shetty (Simmba’s director).

Abhishek also reportedly said that the makers of 'Kedarnath' had to reschedule the film’s release sooner than expected to achieve the purpose, which is logistically a crazy thing to do, he added.

Sara played the character of a headstrong stubborn girl in 'Kedarnath' and took on a totally contrasting role in 'Simmba'. 

