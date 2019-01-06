Ali Tareen unveils name of PSL’s sixth team

MULTAN: Ali Khan Tareen, owner of the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has formally announced the name of his newly bought cricket franchise.

In a video message on Twitter on Sunday, Tareen said he has decided to retain the previous name of Multan Sultans after getting feedback from fans in South Punjab.

“We went to Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Lodhran and asked people about their preference of our PSL team's name. They suggested various names like Multan Bahadur and Multan Malang but there was overwhelming support for the old name”, he said. "We have decided to retain Multan Sultans," he concluded.

