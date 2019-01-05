Deepika Padukone, 33, launches her own website

NEW DELHI: Newlywed Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has launched her website on Saturday to mark her 33rd birthday.



"Here's presenting my website," wrote Deepika Padukone on January 5.

Recently Deepika Padukone promised her fans that she has "something super exciting" planned for them.

The Indian actress finally quenched her fans' curiosity as she announced the launch of her website on social media on Friday evening.

The actress decided to announce the launch of her website on her 33rd birthday. She wrote: "Here's presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com - Love, Deepika." Deepika shared a grey scale photograph of herself on social media along with a QR code placed on the bottom of the image.





A day before launching her website, Deepika shared a hand-written note on her Instagram story and wrote: "Something super exciting coming up soon. Can't wait to share this with you all! Love, Deepika."