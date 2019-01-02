Justice Khosa invites Indian judge Madan Bhimarao to attend his oath-taking

LAHORE: Former senior judge of the Indian Supreme Court Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur will lead a three-member delegation of Indian judges who will arrive in Islamabad on January 18 through the Wagah Border.



According to a report, the Indian judges’ delegation will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa as new Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Aiwan-e- Sadr.

Justice Madan Bhimarao Lokur is a friend of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa who has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Madan Bhimarao Lokur retired as judge of the Indian top court on December 30, 2018.

Last August, Prime Minister Imran Khan invited Indian cricketer and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend his oath-taking which triggered controversy there and he had to face severe backlash from Hindu extremists.