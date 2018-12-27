Watch: Latest CCTV footage shows gunmen chasing Ali Raza Abidi

KARACHI: Latest CCTV footage obtained by police have shown gunmen chasing former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi.



Run by Geo News, the footage was released a day after the former Member of National Assembly was assassinated at his doorstep.

An earlier footage that appeared the night he was targeted showed two motorcycle riding men stopping near Abidi's car outside his house.

One of the gunmen is seen getting off the bike and spraying Ali Raza Abidi with bullets.

The former MQM leader was shot dead outside his house in Defence area of the city on Tuesday.

His funerals were offered on Wednesday.

Investigators said they have received forensic report of Abidi's car , expressing the hope that they would soon ascertain the motive behind the high profile killing.