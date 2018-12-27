close
December 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 27, 2018

Watch: Latest CCTV footage shows gunmen chasing Ali Raza Abidi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec, 18

KARACHI: Latest  CCTV footage obtained by police have shown gunmen chasing former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi.

Run by Geo News, the footage   was released a day after  the former Member of  National Assembly was assassinated at his doorstep.

An earlier footage that appeared the night he was targeted showed two motorcycle riding   men stopping  near Abidi's car outside his house.

One of the gunmen is seen getting off the bike and spraying  Ali Raza Abidi with bullets.

Watch: CCTV footage of Ali Raza Abidi's assassination

CCTV video shows gunman targeting former MQM MNA Ali Raza Abidi outside his residence on Tuesday night. Abidi was killed by unknown armed men riding motorcycle.

The former MQM leader  was shot dead outside his  house in Defence area of the city on Tuesday.

His funerals were offered on Wednesday.

Investigators said they have received  forensic report of  Abidi's car , expressing the hope that they would soon ascertain the motive behind the high profile killing.

