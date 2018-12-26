Watch: CCTV footage of Ali Raza Abidi's assassination

KARACHI: CCTV footage showed two men riding a motorcycle chasing the former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi and one of them spraying the former MNA with bullets outside his house in Karachi's defence area .



The footage run by TV channels showed that a man who was riding pillion getting off the two-wheeler and running away after targeting Abidi.

Gate of Abidi's house could also be seen opening and a man looking out as the gunman opened fire.

According to preliminary investigation, the deceased received seven bullets in the attack.

Ali Raza Abidi was a former Member of the National Assembly and remained associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).



