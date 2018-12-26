close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 26, 2018

Watch: CCTV footage of Ali Raza Abidi's assassination

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

KARACHI:  CCTV footage showed  two men riding a motorcycle  chasing the  former MQM leader Ali  Raza Abidi and one of them spraying the former MNA with bullets outside his house in Karachi's defence area .

The footage  run by TV channels showed that  a  man who was riding pillion getting off the  two-wheeler  and running away after targeting Abidi.

Gate of Abidi's house could also be seen opening and   a man looking  out as the gunman opened fire.

According to  preliminary investigation, the  deceased received seven bullets in the attack.

Ali Raza Abidi was a former Member of the National Assembly  and remained associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).


   

