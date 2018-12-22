Elon Musk swept off by Deepika, Ranveer's 'Bajirao Mastani' track

Megastars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are known to make the audience go head over heels with their star power and it looks like their glitzy Bollywood magic is enchanting hearts over at Silicon Valley as well!



Globally acclaimed tech entrepreneur Elon Musk left B-Town fanatics in a frenzy after he gave some love to the famed Indian director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani.

Tweeting the YouTube link of the DeepVeer starrer’s song ‘Deewani Mastani’, the CEO of Tesla shared a GIF of the 34-year-old Simmba star shaking a leg to ‘Malhari.’

The blockbuster hit is also starring Priyanka Chopra alongside the power couple of Ranveer and Deepika in lead roles.

The 2015 released film that scored a total of nine Filmfare awards and seven National awards in India is centered on the romantic tale between a Maratha general named Baji Rao, essayed by Ranveer and Deepika’s character of Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand.