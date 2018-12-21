Meghan Markle's Instagram mysteriously reactivated

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle’s Instagram account made a brief mysterious appearance, months after it was deactivated following her entry into the royal family.



The Suits star’s fans were given a pleasant surprise as they found the Duchess back on their Instagram timeline, however only for a few hours.

The social media account accumulated over three million followers and documented Markle’s travel and everyday photos, although reports also revealed that key photos from the time she started dating Prince Harry had disappeared from her feed.

The royal family member had taken down her account this year in January after she announced her engagement to Prince Harry.

According to royal reporter, Omid Scobie, the royal family members are prohibited to directly have access to social media accounts while adding: “It was always her decision."