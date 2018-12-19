PML-N praises PTI government over increase in donkey population

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly to acknowledge and praise ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf over increase in donkey population in the country particularly in the province.



The resolution was submitted by PML-N MPA Mian Naseer.

The resolution states that donkey population increased by 100,000 after PTI elected to power. The provincial government established donkey hospital for the heath facilities of the animal, therefore, PML-N appreciates the government over significant increase in the livestock.

Two days back, according to Punjab Livestock Department, Pakistan has become the third largest country in donkey population with estimated number of over 5 million.

The number of donkeys in Lahore alone has climbed to over 41,000 and it is increasing with passing days.

Although the relation of human being and donkey is centuries old, however, the people of Lahore involved in its business are very happy at present as the price of the animal has shoot up.

According to the donkey breeders, the animal costs Rs35,000 to Rs55,000 and could earn for the owner Rs800 per day.

The Pakistan Economic Survey 2017-18, released in April 2018, noted that the number of donkeys in the country has increased by 100,000 to 5.3 million.

China stands at No.1 and Ethiopia at No.3 in donkey population.